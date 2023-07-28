Ombudswoman: Number of reconciliation agreements significantly increase

28 July 2023 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

“This year, the Mediation Board received more than 32,000 applications. There has been a significant increase in the number of amicable settlements, with a 39-40 percent increase in this area.”

Chairman of the Mediation Council Board Nadir Adilov said this at an event held on 27 July at the Ombudsman's Office on the improvement of legislation in the sphere of mediation reforms, Azernews reports.

Speaking about amendments to the Law "On Mediation", N. Adilov said that the proposals are at the stage of evaluation.

Nadir Adilov noted that disciplinary rules are taken into account and pointed out that 130 mediators who violated the rules were suspended from their positions, and measures were taken against 70 people.

Sabina Aliyeva: The Ombudsman's Office attaches special importance to cooperation with the Mediation Council

The mediation process serves to safeguard human rights and freedoms. The Ombudsman's Office attaches special importance to cooperation with the Mediation Council.

Ombudswoman of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva said this at an event held on 27 July on the improvement of legislation in the field of mediation reforms.

Sabina Aliyeva, noting that a serious turn has been made in the activity of the Mediation Council, said that the Ombudsman has not received a single complaint in the first 6 months of the current year.

It was noted that the Mediation Council's initiatives in this field and the draft proposals it is currently presenting are very important. "We have familiarised ourselves with this project and prepared the relevant opinions and proposals. I am sure that our working co-operation in this area will contribute to more effective ensuring of human rights and freedoms," the Ombudsman said.

---

