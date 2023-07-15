Trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani President with EC President and Armenian PM held in Brussels [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

15 July 2023 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

On July 15, a trilateral meeting of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan began in Brussels, Azernews reports.

During the conversation, they exchanged views on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, continuation of negotiations on the peace process, delimitation of borders, opening of transport communications, withdrawal of Armenian military units from the territories of Azerbaijan and disarmament of illegal military detachments.

They described these negotiations held in Brussels as a continuation of the Washington meeting.

