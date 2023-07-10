UN representative praises Azerbaijani diplomats' contribution to peace-building

10 July 2023 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

The vital contribution of Azerbaijani diplomats to promoting dialogue and peace is very important to all, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva wrote on her Twitter page, Azernews reports

"On Azerbaijan Diplomatic Service Day, I warmly congratulate the dedicated staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan. Your vital contribution to promoting multilateralism, dialogue, peace, and cooperation is crucial for building a brighter and more prosperous future for all," the UN representative wrote.

UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Vladanka Andreeva, has 21 years of experience in international development, humanitarian coordination, advocacy, and partnership building. Vladanka Andreeva was appointed UN Resident Coordinator in the Republic of Azerbaijan in July 2021.

On 2 March 2021, Azerbaijan celebrated 30 years of membership in the United Nations (UN). Since then, Azerbaijan has demonstrated its commitment to multilateralism and shared responsibility by contributing to regional and global efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges.

The UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Vladanka Andreeva, on her Twitter page recently highlighted the vital contribution of Azerbaijani diplomats in promoting dialogue and peace. "Azerbaijan has a rich tradition of multiculturalism and religious tolerance and has taken on the role of promoting intercultural dialogue and improving understanding between different countries and peoples" according to a UN resident

The UN Country Team and the Government of Azerbaijan signed the UN-Azerbaijan Cooperation Framework on Sustainable Development for 2021-2025. The framework identifies four main priorities for their partnership: promoting inclusive growth that reduces vulnerability and builds resilience; strengthening institutions to improve public and social services; protecting the environment and tackling climate change; and empowering women and girls in all spheres of life.

Since joining the UN in 1992, Azerbaijan has made significant progress in terms of economic growth and human development, and relations between the UN and Azerbaijan have shifted from cooperation based on aid to cooperation based on partnership. Azerbaijan has been elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for a two-year term (2012-2013) by 155 member states.

The UN has supported Azerbaijan in post-conflict reconstruction and long-term development needs. Between 1995 and 2019, the country's Human Development Index value increased from 0.604 to 0.756, an increase of 25.2%. During this period, Azerbaijan's poverty rate fell from 49.0% to 5% and the country's gross national income per capita increased by about 79.4%.

