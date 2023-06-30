Azerishiq OJSC continues reconstruction works in Lachin

30 June 2023 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

Azerishig OSJC, the main electric producer and distributor in Azerbaijan, provides citizens in Lachin which was liberated from the Armenian occupation in 2020 with uninterrupted and stable electricity, Azernews reports, citing Azerishig.

The company noted that during the 30-year occupation, Armenians completely destroyed all existing infrastructure as well as electricity networks in Azerbaijan’s historical lands and the employees of Azerishig carried out restoration and reconstruction works in the regions.

Houses and government offices located in the center of Lachin district, have been supplied with new underground power lines of 0.4 kilowatt capacity. Also, power lines with all 35 and 0.4 kilowatt capacity in the Lachin district are replaced by underground ones.

In general, in addition to the district center, even in the most remote villages, the electricity network is completely renewed. At present, construction of a new 40 km long power line in the direction of Minkend, the area called "6th district" and Agbulag is being continued. Lines were drawn in the direction of Shalva valley and Kilsalidagh.

From the 110/35/10 kv Lachin Substation, a 35 kw underground circular line is being built, thanks to which it will be possible to supply electricity to any area of Lachin. Also, works on the creation of a circular electricity supply scheme connecting the electricity grids of Lachin and Kalbajar regions are ongoing.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz