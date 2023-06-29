Martyrs' families were visited in Imishli

29 June 2023 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Imishli district organization of YAP (New Azerbaijan Party) held the campaign "If we forget, we will be forgotten," Azernews reports.

Within the campaign, families of martyrs were visited on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Safa Aghayev, the chairman of the YAP Imishli district organization, and his colleagues participated in the meeting with the families of the martyrs. During the meeting, it was brought to attention that the memory of Azerbaijan’s heroic sons who were martyred for the Motherland is always remembered with respect. It was stated that Azerbaijanis are proud of their martyrs, veterans, and the personnel of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces who lost their lives for the liberation of every inch of Azerbaijani lands. The Great Victory won by the brave Azerbaijani Army in the Patriotic War under the leadership of Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev put an end to nearly 30 years of injustice. The territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was ensured at the cost of the sacrifice of heroic soldiers and officers of Azerbaijanis.

During the visit, the families of the martyrs expressed their deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for the attention and care shown to them.

