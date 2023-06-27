US State Department on upcoming talks between Bayramov and Mirzoyan in Washington

27 June 2023 01:41 (UTC+04:00)

Negotiations between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the United States will continue until June 29.

According to Azernews, Matthew Miller, press secretary of the US State Department, said this during a briefing last day.

"We expect talks to begin tomorrow, Tuesday, and continue through Thursday this week. Secretary Blinken will meet with the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, and we will have more details within a week. We remain confident that the world is in within reach, and direct dialogue is the key to resolving outstanding issues and achieving a sustainable and dignified peace," he said.

It should be noted that on June 26, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, at the invitation of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, went on a working visit to the United States of America.

During the visit, it is planned to hold a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, as well as the next round of talks between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the draft "Bilateral agreement on peace and establishment of interstate relations."

Aykhan Hajizade, head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, told Trend that the talks may last several days.

"The meeting will begin tomorrow. It is likely that the negotiations will continue for several days. The main topic is a peace agreement," he said.