ICRC transports Armenians via Lachin border checkpoint from Azerbaijan's Karabakh [VIDEO]

26 June 2023 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has transported the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh to Armenia through the border checkpoint in Azerbaijan's Lachin, Azernews reports with reference to Trend.

The Armenian side has repeatedly made false statements about the emergence of a humanitarian crisis against Armenians living in Karabakh, especially after the provocations that resulted in the injuring of an Azerbaijani serviceman at the Lachin border checkpoint, after which Baku's official decision to close the checkpoint followed. However, what is happening in this area shows that the road is not closed for humanitarian purposes, contrary to the claims of the Armenian side.

Your browser doesn't support video.

Please download the file: video/mp4

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz