Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sherif shares tweet on his recent visit in Azerbaijan

16 June 2023 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

Pakistan and Azerbaijan agreed to upgrade the ties commensurate with the excellent relationship, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sherif.

The tweet reads that Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sherif had a wonderful meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev which reviewed the present state of bilateral relations between the two countries. The two have agreed to upgrade the ties commensurate with the excellent relationship between the two countries. According to the shared resolve, trade, investment & enhanced cooperation in energy, defense, tourism, & higher education sectors will form the bedrock of cooperation.

Pakistani PM also noted that the love which Azerbaijani people bear for Pakistan impressed him and his delegation.

"I thanked the President for Azerbaijan's consistent support to Pakistan on IIOJK & assured him of our steadfast support on Karabakh. The shared resolve at the leadership level has the potential to reshape our bilateral ties in line with demands of the contemporary era and together we will make it happen, IA," Pakistani PM tweeted.

We should note that Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sherif is paying the two-day visit to Azerbaijan on June 15-16, 2023.

