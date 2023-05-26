AZERNEWS releases another print issue

26 May 2023 16:26 (UTC+04:00)

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on May 26.

The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as "President's visit to Lithuania: making Azerbaijan reliable partner for Baltic states "; " Azerbaijan, Qatar discuss food safety issues"; "Discount by THY on cargos to increase export "; "Azerbaijan's tourism potential demonstrated at Riyadh Travel Fair " etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.