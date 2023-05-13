Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army serviceman became martyr

13 May 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

In the evening of May 12, as a result of the ongoing provocation being committed by the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijan Army serviceman Garayev Mahammad Mahir became Shehid (Martyr), Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defence.

"The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses its deepest condolences to the family and relatives of the Shehid (Martyr).

May Allah rest the soul of the Shehid in peace!" the ministry said.

---

