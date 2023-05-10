Cahit Bağci shares post on 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev

10 May 2023 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bağci has shared a post on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

“With deep respect we honor the memory of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of fraternal Azerbaijan and the author of the ideas that turned Azerbaijan into a strong and modern state,” the ambassador tweeted.

Qardaş Azərbaycanın Ulu Öndəri və Azərbaycanı güclü və müasir dövlətə çevirən ideyaların müəllifi Heydər Əliyevi 100-cü doğum ildönümü münasibəti ilə dərin ehtiramla yad edirik. pic.twitter.com/hU6IB45mYL — Cahit Bağcı (@cahitbagci) May 10, 2023

