Wednesday May 10 2023

Cahit Bağci shares post on 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev

10 May 2023 11:40 (UTC+04:00)
Rena Murshud
Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bağci has shared a post on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

“With deep respect we honor the memory of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of fraternal Azerbaijan and the author of the ideas that turned Azerbaijan into a strong and modern state,” the ambassador tweeted.

