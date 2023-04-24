Possibility of Ankara-Yerevan rapprochement goes through Baku - expert

24 April 2023 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

“In 1991, the Turkish Republic was the first to recognize the independence of Azerbaijan. Since 1991, joint relations have been established between the two fraternal countries in various fields, such as political, economic, energy, educational, medical and tourism. First of all, relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan are based on a deep, strong and rooted law of brotherhood. These relations are not similar to the relations established with other states..."

This was told by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus newspaper columnist, journalist Gokhan Guler in a comment for Azernews, while discussing Armenia's intention to open its border with Turkiye.

The expert said that the Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship has a rich and past history. As proof of this, not only Azerbaijan, but the whole world witnessed this during the 44-day Patriotic War.

Besides, the pundit also opined on a matter behind Armenia's deep intention to open borders with Türkiye, which are considered neighboring states and in practice do not recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. And for further information it is of note that there are no diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Armenia, the border between the two countries has been closed since 1993 at the initiative of Ankara. In the summer months of this year, it is planned to open the Armenian-Turkish border for citizens of third countries. According to the Armenian press, the construction of the "Margara" checkpoint, for which 28.3 million drams (about $72,000) was allocated, should be completed in a short time.

According to Guler, despite Armenia's desire to open borders with Türkiye, this issue will not happen until the normalisation of relations is achieved between Azerbaijan and Armenia and of course, Armenia respects and recognizes Azerbaijan's sovereign territories.

“The Turkish side has repeatedly stressed that it intends to act in accordance with the progress of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Accordingly, it is important to start negotiations between the both countries.”

He also said that illegal armed groups of Armenians still exist in the Karabakh region, and the separatist groups are making efforts to strengthen them through armament.

Gokhan Guler also pointed the ongoing disputes over the Zangazur corridor, which Armenia refuses to give an access to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan.

“I think the opening of the borders with both Turkiye and Azerbaijan also depends on Armenia's the only kind decision to open the Zangazur corridor. I am sure that if Armenia sincerely wants to open borders with Türkiye should first consider these issues - to open the Zangazur corridor, then open the borders with Azerbaijan after the normalisations of relations,” he added.

