Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime in country until July 1
The special quarantine regime has been extended until July 1 Azerbaijan, the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers.
Azernews informs, Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a relevant decree.
According to the resolution, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in the country and its possible consequences, the period of the special quarantine regime in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been extended until 06:00 on July 1, 2023.
