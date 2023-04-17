Azerbaijan appoints head of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription

17 April 2023 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

Today, the Aide to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Khalid Ahadov, introduced the newly appointed head of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, Mursal Ibrahimov, to the staff.

Khalid Ahadov conveyed the tasks and recommendations of the President of Azerbaijan to the team and wished success to the head of the service and the employees in their future activities.

---

