Azerbaijani power-wielding agencies detain four suspects in attack on MP Fazil Mustafa

3 April 2023 00:51 (UTC+04:00)

Four people suspected of firing at MP Fazil Mustafa have been detained, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry, Police Lt-Col Elshad Hajiyev said.

The spokesperson for the Interior Ministry confirmed that in connection with the crime against MP Fazil Mustafa, the Interior Ministry, the State Security Service, and the Prosecutor-General's Office carried out joint operational and search activities, during which four people were identified as suspects and detained.

The spokesperson said that detailed information would be provided further.

Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa was gunned down by an unknown person/s outside his home on March 28, Azernews reports.

The parliamentarian was hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

