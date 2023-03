31 March 2023 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on allocating 6.7 million manat related to the construction of the Yevlakh-Zagatala - the state border with Georgia (150 km) - Aliabad-Bakhmetli-Kurdamir-Lahych highway.

