Azerbaijani eco-activists nearing 100th day of protest on Lachin–Khankendi road [PHOTOS]

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani eco-activists and volunteers on the Lachin-Khankandi road under Shusha over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits in Karabakh under the temporary control of the Russian peacekeepers mark the 99th straight day on March 20.

At dawn, the eco-activists and young people on the scene performed Azerbaijan's national anthem and chanted various slogans in English and Russian calling for an end to ecocide against Azerbaijan, as well as demanding monitoring of Azerbaijan’s mineral deposits in the areas where the Russian peacekeeping contingent has been temporarily deployed.

As for the previous 98 days, the unimpeded passage of various types of vehicles, including ambulances and humanitarian convoys are ensured, and the road is open for humanitarian purposes.

