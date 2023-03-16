Azerbaijan to expand cooperation with Leonardo in the field of civil aviation [PHOTO]

16 March 2023 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

The President of AZAL Jahangir Asgarov met with a delegation of the Italian concern Leonardo, headed by Marco Buratti, Senior Vice President of International Marketing and Strategic Campaigns of the Chief Commercial Office.

We will remind that since 2006 Leonardo concern has been closely cooperating with AZAL. During the entire period of cooperation, many projects were implemented, including the supply of aircraft, helicopters and more. Among the projects of recent years are the supply of a navigation system and an aircraft landing system at international airports built in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, prospects for cooperation in civil aviation and a range of topical issues in the aviation sphere were discussed. Thus, the parties discussed the possibility of supplying a radar station at international airports built in the liberated territories of the country, a new automated baggage management system at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, as well as expanding the fleet with Agusta-type helicopters and providing their maintenance.

Jahangir Asgarov and Marco Buratti noted the wide potential for fruitful cooperation through joint projects and initiatives. They exchanged views on the aspects of partnership development in various areas of Azerbaijan's civil aviation and expressed readiness for a long-term partnership.

The Italian corporation Leonardo offers a wide range of innovative products for aviation and aerospace, develops numerous opportunities in the field of defense, security, etc. Continuous research, digital production and sustainable development are the fundamental cornerstones of the company's activities.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz