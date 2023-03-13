Azerbaijani envoy visits Carriage Construction Plant in Belarus

13 March 2023 17:49 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Belarus Ulvi Bakhshaliyev visited the Mogilev Carriage Construction Plant.

During the visit, the envoy got acquainted with the production, technologies and products of the plant for the development of further cooperation, Azernews reports.

Besides, the representatives of the factory will pay a return visit to Azerbaijan on March 28-30.

Mogilev Carriage Construction Plant is the main manufacturer of freight rolling stock in Belarus.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus were established on June 11, 1993. The two countries are cooperating in various sectors of economy, such as agriculture, transport, remote sensing services, etc.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus for 2022 amounted to $363.5 million.

---

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz