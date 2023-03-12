Baku holding int’l conference to discuss ways of fighting against Islamophobia

12 March 2023 10:34 (UTC+04:00)

On March 15-16, the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and the G20 Interfaith Forum will organize an international conference.

The event is devoted to the International Day to Combat Islamophobia under the topic “Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges,” the press services of the BIMC and the AIR Center said in a joint press conference, Azernews reports.

The major objective of the event is to provide for academic discussion platform on the scaring trends targeting Muslims and Muslim-populated nations at international and national levels.

The conference, designed to bring together scientists, experts of international organizations, religious figures and representatives of non-governmental organizations from over 30 countries, will debate different approaches in the fight against Islamophobia, the manifestation of Islamophobia in some European nations, Islamophobia in the international media.

15 March was designated as the “International Day to Combat Islamophobia” at the session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), in Niamey, Niger, on 27-28 November 2020.

In 2022, the UNGA adopted a resolution declaring March 15 as “International Day to Combat Islamophobia”.

---

