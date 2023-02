26 February 2023 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has paid homage to the Khojaly genocide memorial in Baku's Xatai district on the 31st anniversary of the bloody tragedy which went down in the history of mankind in the XX century as the Khojaly genocide.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the Khojaly genocide monument and paid tribute to the victims of the tragedy, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz