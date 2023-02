19 February 2023 11:13 (UTC+04:00)

A report on Azerbaijan's assistance to the quake-hit Turkiye has been prepared by the Turkish TRT TV channel, Azernews reports.

To recap, 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Turkiye's southeastern part on February 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz