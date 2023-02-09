Humanitarian aid plane reaches Turkiye following instructions by Azerbaijan's First Lady [PHOTO]

9 February 2023 11:08 (UTC+04:00)

In keeping with the instruction of First Lady of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, a special plane carrying humanitarian aid to earthquake victims in Turkiye landed at the Gaziantep airport.

Elvin Aslanov, a representative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, told reporters at the airport that the employees of the foundation sent to the earthquake-hit regions will deliver humanitarian aid to the affected citizens in Turkiye.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has sent 36 tons of humanitarian aid to people affected by the earthquake, including various medical supplies, equipment, medicines, oxygen masks, filtration systems, dressings, corsets for the spine, stretchers and other equipment, as well as warm clothing and tents.

At the same time, the Regional Development Public Union of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation launched a humanitarian aid campaign in support of fraternal Turkiye. The campaign in support of the appeal of the Turkiye Embassy in Azerbaijan for humanitarian assistance in the earthquake zone will last until February 14. During the campaign, the Regional Development Public Union volunteers will collect the most currently needed supplies, pack them and deliver them to fraternal Turkiye as soon as possible.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reports that on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers off Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7 km below the surface. According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeastern Turkiye.

