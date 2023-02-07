Azerbaijani embassy to Turkiye urges nationals to stay away from quake zone

7 February 2023 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova

The Azerbaijani embassy in Turkiye has appealed to Azerbaijani nationals visiting or residing in Turkiye, Azernews reports per the embassy.

The diplomatic mission advised Azerbaijani nationals to keep in touch with the nation's diaspora activists and, in the event of problems, to get in touch with the appropriate authorities in the neighborhood of their residence right away.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reports that on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake was felt in central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers from Gaziantep, which has a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7 km below the surface. According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeast Turkiye. According to Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, the earthquake left 284 people dead and 2,383 injured. Two Azerbaijani students were rescued from the rubble in Turkiye's Kahramanmaras, according to information shared on social media platforms.

