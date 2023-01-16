Azerbaijan continues demining operations in de-occupied Karabakh

16 January 2023 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

An unexploded ordnance has been defused in the liberated territories from January 9 through 14, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

During the demining operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Kalbajar Khojaly, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts, one unexploded ordnance was detected and neutralized.

A total area of 0.0955 ha was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances during the reporting period.

Armenia planted land mines in Azerbaijani territory, not only during the 30-year-long occupation but also just days before abandoning the Azerbaijani lands, as envisaged in the trilateral declaration, to cause human casualties.

Civilians and military personnel are frequently maimed or killed as a result of mine explosions in Azerbaijan's liberated regions.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

