13 January 2023 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

The monthly amount of the presidential pension, provided to the families of servicemen who were killed, reported missing, and declared dead in court while performing international duty as part of the Soviet troops in Afghanistan, has been set at AZN600 ($352.9) since January 1, 2023.

President Ilham Aliyev has signed the corresponding decree.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz