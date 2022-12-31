Defense Minister meets with servicemen undergoing treatment at hospital on holiday [PHOTO/VIDEO]

31 December 2022 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

On the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year Holiday, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense visited the Main Clinical Hospital on December 31.

First, the leadership of the ministry laid flowers at the monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev, erected in the territory of the hospital, and paid tribute to his memory.

Then Colonel General Z. Hasanov met with a group of servicemen being treated at the Main Clinical Hospital, inquired about their health, wished them speed recovery and return to their service.

The Minister of Defense conveyed the congratulations of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev to the military personnel and presented them festive gifts.

Then, Colonel General Z. Hasanov met with the medical staff of the hospital and positively assessed the services rendered by the doctors in the treatment of sick and wounded military personnel. It was noted that in the Patriotic War and other military operations, the military medical personnel performed their duties properly and demonstrated high professionalism, they managed quick recovery of the wounded and return to their service.

In turn, the military doctors expressed gratitude to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the leadership of the Defense Ministry for the attention paid to the field of military medicine, as well as to all fields of the Azerbaijan Army.

