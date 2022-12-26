Turkic.World platform became important media partner in short period of time - Trend's Deputy Director

26 December 2022 13:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Turkic.World media platform has become an important media partner for a short period of time, Deputy Director of Trend News Agency Rufiz Hafizoglu said during the the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the media project and the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology, Trend reports.

Hafizoglu noted that the Turkic.World media platform was presented last year at the media forum of the Turkic Council in Istanbul. The platform became the official media partner of the 25th International Business Forum (IBF), organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency and the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD) of Türkiye. In addition, the Turkic.World media platform is also the official media partner of the "Teknofest-2022" Aerospace and Technology Festival.

"Moreover, the Turkic.World media project and Istanbul Commerce University signed a memorandum of partnership," said Hafizoglu.

Meanwhile, the memorandum between Turkic.World and the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology was signed today by Rufiz Hafizoglu, Deputy Director of Trend News Agency, and Agil Shirinov, Rector of the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology. According to the memorandum, the Turkic.World media project became the official media partner of the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology.

Within the signed memorandum, the media platform will publish news related to the institute. In addition, the media project will attract the teaching staff of the institute as experts and commentators.

Turkic.World media platform started its activity in 2021 as a result of the cooperation of Trend News Agency and the Turkish "Albayrak Media Group" with the support of the Assistant to the President - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev.

---

