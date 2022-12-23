Armenia shells Azerbaijani positions in Kalbajar direction of state border

23 December 2022 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Starting from 2120 hours on December 22 to 0410 hours on December 23, using mortars and various calibers of weapons, units of the Armenian armed forces stationed in the direction of Yukhari Shorzha (Verin Shorzha) settlement of Basarkechar (Gekharkunik) region shelled positions of the Azerbaijani army in Zaylik, Bezirkhana and Mollabayramli settlements of the Kalbajar District, Azernews reports per Defense Ministry.

Units of the Azerbaijani army took adequate retaliatory measures.

Armenia shells Azerbaijani military positions along the state border on a regular basis. Since early September, Azerbaijani positions have been repeatedly targeted by the Armenian forces.

The biggest border clashes between the sides since the 44-day war in 2020 started during the night of September 12 to 13, when the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions.

Following the October 6 meeting in Prague between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders under the auspices of EU Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron, all sides reiterated their commitment to peace talks while recognizing each other's territorial integrity.

