Peaceful protest of Azerbaijani eco-activists on Khankandi-Lachin road continues [PHOTO/VIDEO]

21 December 2022 10:36 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova

A peaceful protest of Azerbaijani eco-activists and NGO representatives against ecocide in Karabakh has been underway on the Lachin road for the tenth day in a row, Azernews reports.

On December 20, the International Committee of the Red Cross vehicles and two ambulances passed through Azerbaijan's Lachin road, which demonstrates that the road is open for humanitarian purposes and that free passage along the road is not hindered. The pickets state that conditions are available for all civilian Armenians, including those who require assistance from peaceful Armenians, to pass through the road to reach their destinations.

Unfortunately, the pickets believe that Ruben Vardanyan, a separatist leader, is hindering them, purposefully spreading fake reports that Azerbaijan is allegedly fomenting a humanitarian crisis against Armenians.

Furthermore, since December 19, the positions of Russian peacekeepers have shifted, but the participants do not intend to take advantage of this and will continue their peaceful protest on the venue.

On December 20, the pickets arranged another flash mob, performing compositions using national Azerbaijani instruments.

To recap, following discussions with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on December 3 and 7, 2022, Azerbaijani specialists from the Ministries of Economy, Ecology, and Natural Resources, the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were to conduct primary monitoring on illegal exploitation of mineral deposits on Azerbaijani territory. However, the monitoring failed due to the provocation of ethnic Armenians.

