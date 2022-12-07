Russia talks readiness to assist in hosting meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders

7 December 2022 19:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Russia will be ready to provide all necessary assistance to hold a meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on its territory, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on December 7, Trend reports via TASS.

Peskov also spoke about a non-official CIS summit that can take place in St. Petersburg at the end of the year.

"There are ideas for holding such a pre-New Year meeting. When all the agreements are finalized, we’ll make the respective statement," he explained.

"We’ll inform you if there is understanding on the meeting, too," added the official.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz