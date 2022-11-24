Azerbaijan suggests new rules for dissolving political parties

24 November 2022 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

New rules for dissolving political parties were proposed in Azerbaijan in the amended bill “on political parties”, Azernews reports.

According to the amendment, a body (institution), determined by the relevant executive authority, should submit a claim to a court of appeal for the dissolution of a political party in case of violation of the requirements of Article 4.3 of this bill (calls for a violent change in the constitutional order, violent seizure or retention of power, mass riots, terror propaganda of terrorism, religious extremism, violence and cruelty; inciting racial, religious or ethnic hatred).

Furthermore, if the number of members of a registered political party is less than 4,500, the claim should be submitted in the cases provided for in Article 7.3.2 of this bill. Besides, in case of failure to submit information to the body (institution) established by the relevant executive authority, as well as in case of detection of incomplete elimination of violations in the information provided, the claim should be submitted for Article 8.9.

The decision of the court of appeal on the dissolution of a political party should be made in accordance with Azerbaijan’s Code of Administrative Procedure on the basis of a claim by a body (structure) established by the relevant executive authority

Similarly, the amended bill also specified that the upper limit of membership fees paid by a member of a political party during the year in Azerbaijan shouldn’t exceed 35 times the minimum wage, and payments above this should be considered donations.

According to the amendment, benefits may be determined for pensioners and other persons in need of social protection, as well as students paying membership fees.

The amended bill also includes the provision that the income of a political party from entrepreneurial activity shouldn’t be distributed among its members and can be used only for the purposes determined by its charter.

Moreover, a political party should be prohibited from opening accounts of any type (including any financial organization) outside Azerbaijan, as well as the political party should accept funds only in the national currency and in a non-cash way by transferring them to a bank account.

The amendment envisages the exemption of membership fees, donations, and other gratuitous transfers received by a political party from profit tax in accordance with the Tax Code of Azerbaijan.

---

