Turkiye president congratulates Azerbaijani ruling party's on its 30th anniversary

President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Azerbaijani President and Chairman of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev, and all the party members through a congratulatory letter on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Azernews reports.

The letter was read by First Deputy Chairman of Turkiye's Justice and Development Party (AK Party), Istanbul MP​​Numan Kurtulmus at the Heydar Aliyev Center on November 21.

"The New Azerbaijan Party, founded by Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev, has had great merits since the first day of its establishment, has become the leading political party in Azerbaijan and today continues to achieve success in all areas under President Ilham Aliyev's strong leadership," the letter reads.

President Erdogan stressed that Azerbaijan, which liberated its lands from Armenian occupation, today has become a source of inspiration for the entire Turkic world. He expressed full confidence that the Azerbaijani-Turkiye cooperation based on excellent ties and reinforced thanks to the Shusha Declaration, would continue in the future.

The president underscored that the New Azerbaijan Party would enhance its activities in the upcoming period as well for Azerbaijan's well-being and strong position in the world.

The YAP is the ruling political party in Azerbaijan, founded on 21 November 1992 under the leadership of Heydar Aliyev. After his election as President of Azerbaijan on 3 October 1993, and the party's victory at the 1995 parliamentary elections, YAP became the ruling party, a position it has held since. President Ilham Aliyev has been chairman of YAP since its 3rd congress held on 26 March 2005.

