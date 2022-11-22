CSTO understands that Azerbaijan is ally and friend while Armenia is aggressor - Russian expert

22 November 2022 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

First of all, the countries of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are fully aware of who is the aggressor, and who is a victim of this aggression, the political analyst, and editor-in-chief of the National Defence magazine, Igor Korotchenko told Trend.

"No one ever doubted that Armenia committed aggression and occupied Azerbaijan's territories for nearly 30 years. After the second Karabakh war, a new reality appeared: Armenia was the country that surrendered and lost the war. Nevertheless, there are revanchists in Yerevan that still want to commit new armed provocations," said Korotchenko.

"And that provocation was committed, we all remember that. Afterward, claiming, that it was the Azerbaijan army that allegedly invaded Armenian territory, violating the state border, and occupying a number of commanding heights in the direction of Jermuk, Armenia appealed to the CSTO for military support," he added.

Igor Korotchenko noted that during the extraordinary session of the CSTO's Collective Security Council that was held online, the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was trying to incite the CSTO against Azerbaijan and to enlist military support in order to raise the topic of Azerbaijan's "aggression".

"However, that attempt failed since none of the CSTO members supported him, refusing to act as a tool in Yerevan's hands and speak out against Azerbaijan, let alone provide military support. In this case, the words of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko about the fact that Azerbaijan is a country close to us, led by President Ilham Aliyev, whom we know very well, and that Azerbaijan is a great friend and ally of the CSTO members," noted Korotchenko.

According to Korotchenko, CSTO understands that Azerbaijan is a friend and ally, while Armenia is a provocateur and aggressor. As a result, Armenia received no military support from the CSTO.

