Turkiye hosts collective military training for Turkic states [VIDEO]

16 November 2022 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

Turkiye hosts collective military training for the Turkic states, Azernews reports via Turkiye National Defense Ministry’s tweet.

"We are one, we are together and we are strong! The Turkic states' soldiers have gathered in Isparta city. The military servicemen from Türkiye, Northern Cyprus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan are being trained as part of the Counter-Terrorism Training Course," the ministry wrote.

