Envoy: Azerbaijani-UK ties growing stronger [PHOTO]

The Azerbaijani-UK business and education links are growing stronger all the time, British Ambassador to Azerbaijan said on Twitter.

The ambassador also noted that he had met with representatives of the British Council, the British Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan-British Alumni Association, and the London Business School.

“Great evening with some of the stellar alumni of @LondonBSchool and friends from @azBritish @BritChamComAz @alumni_uk. Azerbaijani-UK business and education links growing stronger all the time,” he tweeted.

Azerbaijan and the UK are cooperating in different sectors of the economy. There are already 30 years of successful cooperation between the two countries in the oil and gas sector, which entered a new stage of development in line with the challenges of the global energy sector. The energy sector accounts for $28.8 billion out of $30.6 billion of the UK investments in Azerbaijan's economy. The UK is also the biggest investor in Azerbaijan.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $667.8 in 2021.

