NATO Special Representative welcomes direct talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia

9 November 2022 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy, Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina welcomed direct talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington, NATO Special Representative wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Good news. It’s encouraging to see ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov engaging again in direct talks. NATO supports the normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, key for the stability and prosperity of the South Caucasus, and welcomes US efforts in this regard", he wrote.

