Army's military commando unit conducts tactical special drills [VIDEO]

3 November 2022 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

In keeping with the combat training plan of the land forces, tactical-special exercises were held with the involvement of the Operations Commando military unit personnel, Azernews reports per the Defense Ministry.

The territory of a potential provocation by an imaginary enemy conditional sabotage group was determined based on intelligence data. To suppress a possible provocation, the commandos left the point of their permanent deployment and moved to the operational area.

The commandos successfully completed the missions of identifying and surrounding temporary shelters and neutralizing the imaginary enemy.

The major focus of the exercises was to enhance the personnel's tactical abilities in mountainous areas, sharpening small arms handling skills, and boosting commando units' fighting potential.

---

