Liberation of Gubadli city played important role during Second Karabakh War - Azerbaijani servicemen [PHOTO/VIDEO]

25 October 2022 14:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Today marks two years since the liberation of Gubadli from Armenian occupation, Trend reports on October 25.

As a result of the counter-offensive operation of the Azerbaijani army, which began on September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan's Gubadli city was liberated from Armenian occupation on October 25, 2020.

Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced the liberation of several villages in Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadli districts and Gubadli city on October 25, 2020.

The medal "For the liberation of Gubadli" was later established in Azerbaijan and awarded to the servicemen who showed valor during military operations for the liberation of the Fuzuli district by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev.

The Trend TV crew visited the liberated Gubadli city and talked with the servicemen who participated in its liberation.

