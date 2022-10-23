First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Azerbaijani chess players who became world champions [PHOTO]

23 October 2022 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated Govhar Beydullayeva and Abdulla Gadimbayli, who won gold medals at the World Junior Chess Championship held in the Italian island of Sardinia, on her official Instagram page.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva said: “Dear Govhar Beydullayeva and Abdulla Gadimbayli! I heartily congratulate you on your brilliant victory! I am proud of you! Thanks for your efforts and will! Victory befits Azerbaijan!”

---

