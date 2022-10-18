Diplomats commemorate victims of Armenia's Ganja attacks in 2020 [PHOTO]

18 October 2022 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The heads of diplomatic missions, accredited to Azerbaijan, have visited the Ganja Memorial Complex to commemorate victims of Armenia's missile strikes on the city during the second Karabakh war, Azernews reports.

The diplomats laid flowers at the memorial complex and honored the memory of the victims.

This year marks the second anniversary since Armenia's fifth missile attack on Ganja, the second-largest city of Azerbaijan, killing 15 and injuring 79 people.

The Armenian armed forces launched missile strikes on Ganja city five times on separate days in October 2020.

On October 4, the first missile attack was carried out, killing one person and wounding more than 30 others. The second missile attack occurred on October 5, injuring three individuals. On October 8, a third missile strike was carried out but no casualties were registered. On October 11, a fourth missile attack killed ten civilians and injured more than 40 more.

On October 17, the fifth missile attack occurred, killing sixteen civilians and injuring 55 others. The attacks caused significant damage to the city's infrastructure, homes, and vehicles. Children and women were among those slain and injured in Armenia's brutal onslaught.

---

