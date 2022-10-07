Azerbaijan, Italy discuss prospect military cooperation [PHOTO]

7 October 2022 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani naval forces’ commander, Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov, and his Italian counterpart, Admiral Enrico Credendino, have discussed future military cooperation between the two countries, Azernews reports.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 13th Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium in Venice, Italy.

By conveying the greetings of Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov, Bakirov thanked his Italian colleague for the invitation to the international conference.

At the conference, the sides exchanged views on the potential for the growth of cooperation between the naval forces of both nations in the military, military-educational, and other domains, as well as a number of subjects of mutual interest.

The major goal of the 13th Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium, which was held with the participation of Naval Forces Commanders from 44 nations and officials from 18 maritime organizations, discussed guaranteeing marine transit safety.

