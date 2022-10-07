Vietnam Airlines plane makes emergency landing at Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Airport
By Trend
The captain of an aircraft of Vietnam Airlines, which operated a flight on the Frankfurt-Ho Chi Minh route, sent a request for an emergency landing to Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Trend reports.
The reason was a sharp deterioration in the health of the passenger on board.
The Boeing B787 aircraft landed safely at the Baku airport at 21:11 local time.
After the plane landed, the passenger was handed over to the ambulance crew.
