Vietnam Airlines plane makes emergency landing at Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Airport

The captain of an aircraft of Vietnam Airlines, which operated a flight on the Frankfurt-Ho Chi Minh route, sent a request for an emergency landing to Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Trend reports.

The reason was a sharp deterioration in the health of the passenger on board.

The Boeing B787 aircraft landed safely at the Baku airport at 21:11 local time.

After the plane landed, the passenger was handed over to the ambulance crew.

