Azerbaijani servicemen share memories about liberation of Sugovushan [PHOTO/VIDEO]

3 October 2022 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The defense-fortification lines built by Armenian armed forces in Azerbaijani lands were destroyed as a result of the quick counter-offensive operations of the Azerbaijani Army (the 2020 second Karabakh war), which started on September 27, 2020, Trend reports.

During the operations which lasted for 44 days (until November 10, 2020), the Azerbaijani Army defeated the armed forces of Armenia, and liberated Jabrayil, Gubadli, Zangilan, Fuzuli districts, a large part of Khojavand district, and a number of villages of Lachin district from the Armenian occupation. In total, five cities, four settlements, 286 villages, and numerous strategic heights were liberated.

The second anniversary of the liberation of Sugovushan and Talish villages of Tartar district, Mehdili, Chakhirli, Ashaghi Maralyan, Shaybay, Guyjag villages of Jabrayil district, and Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli village of Fuzuli district is being marked in the country.

