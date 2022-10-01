Azerbaijani army commando units hold graduation ceremony [PHOTO]

1 October 2022 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Army Commando Initial Courses have conducted a graduation ceremony under the training plan for 2022, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Following the formalities, the speakers stressed the importance of such courses in raising the professionalism and combat capabilities of military personnel, wishing the graduates well in their future undertakings.

In the end, certificates were presented to the military personnel, and the personnel passed by the tribune with a solemn march.

Activities are underway to improve the combat capabilities of both troops and military units, the ministry stressed.

The previous graduation ceremony of the commando units was held on September 26.

On June 26, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of a new commando military unit as part of his visit to Kalbajar District. That was the second commando military unit commissioned in the liberated regions, following the one founded in Hadrut on December 24, 2021.

Earlier, Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan would create many commando brigades across the country. President Aliyev described the creation of the commando brigade unit in Hadrut as a significant event of strategic importance.

Experts described the creation of commando brigades in Azerbaijan as a new stage in the national army building. It was also assessed as a clear message for supporters of revanchist ideas in Armenia.

