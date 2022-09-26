Top diplomat: Zangazur corridor to be fastest land connection between China, Southern Europe [PHOTO]

26 September 2022 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said that the Zangazur Corridor will provide the shortest land connection between China and Southern Europe, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

Bayramov made the remarks at the 46th annual ministerial meeting of the G77 and China Group at the UN on the topic entitled "Eliminating food, fuel and financial crises and ways to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals" on September 23.

Addressing the conference attended by foreign ministers of 134 countries, Bayramov emphasized the importance of global solidarity and cooperation in the fight against food, fuel, and financial crises, as well as in eliminating their consequences.

He stressed that the G77 can contribute to the consolidation of joint efforts, as well as the strengthening of solidarity, and cooperation by promoting the UN’s central position in the fight against the mentioned global problems.

Despite being a relatively new member of the G77, Azerbaijan tries to actively contribute to the work of this group. In this regard, as the acting chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Azerbaijan is trying to establish effective interaction between the NAM and the G77, Bayramov stressed.

The minister highlighted that new regional realities have emerged as a result of the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity following the conflict with Armenia.

Bayramov underlined that the transportation junction to be established by the restoration of communications and the implementation of the Zangazur corridor will provide the shortest land route between China and Southern Europe.

He recalled that Azerbaijan has provided international humanitarian, technical and financial assistance to over 80 developing countries in solving the problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and will continue to provide its support as one of the reliable partners of the South-South cooperation.

