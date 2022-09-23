Delegation from Tajikistan visits Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijan [PHOTO]

23 September 2022 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The delegation of the Military Personnel Training Department of the Defense Ministry of Tajikistan visited Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“A briefing on the history and activities of the military institute was presented to the guests, and an exchange of views on the prospects for the development of the military educational system was held. Then the guests met with cadets from Tajikistan studying at the institute, talked with them, and inquired about their education,” the ministry said.

“As part of the visit, the delegation got acquainted with the educational institution’s territory, educational buildings, material and technical base, and museum, as well as observed the educational process,” added the ministry.

---

