Azerbaijani FM meets Austrian, Estonian counterparts to discuss regional developments, economic co-op [PHOTO]

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has discussed the recent regional developments, as well as bilateral economic cooperation with his Austrian and Estonian counterparts on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

Azerbaijani-Austrian cooperation

On September 20, Bayramov and his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg met on the margins of the UNGA 77th session to discuss bilateral cooperation issues, prospects for Azerbaijani-Austria relations, energy security, and the latest regional situation.

Bayramov spoke about Azerbaijan's large-scale restoration and construction efforts in the post-conflict period. The minister briefed his counterpart about the opportunities that have emerged for normalizing ties with Armenia following the 44-day war in 2020, which eliminated the occupation of Azerbaijani lands. The minister emphasized despite Azerbaijan's advocacy for peace-building efforts, Armenia is obstructing the process by committing large-scale provocations. He added that Azerbaijan is interested in efforts to promote regional peace and stability, as well as in resolving existing problems through diplomacy.

Schallenberg voiced concern about the situation in the region and highlighted the importance of a cease-fire and the resumption of talks. He emphasized the need for securing Europe's energy security, emphasizing the relevance of the July 18 memorandum of understanding between Azerbaijan and the European Union in this respect.

The top diplomats also addressed collaboration between Azerbaijan and the European Union, as well as other areas of mutual concern.

Azerbaijani-Estonian cooperation

Similarly, Bayramov met with his Estonian counterpart Urmas Reinsalu on September 20 on the sidelines of the UNGA 77th session to address Azerbaijan-Estonia bilateral cooperation and regional tensions triggered by Armenia's recent provocation.

Bayramov informed his Estonian colleague about the attacks on Azerbaijani positions on September 12-13, describing it as part of Armenia's ongoing provocative measures impeding the regional peace process.

He stressed that Armenia breached the established truce, resulting in further losses on both sides. The minister underlined that Azerbaijani is interested in resolving the post-conflict problems with Armenia on a political and diplomatic level.

Reinsalu, for his part, said that Estonia is keen on expanding bilateral relations with Azerbaijan.

Concerned about the current volatile situation, Estonia's Foreign Minister urged the parties to exercise restraint and emphasized the importance of resolving issues through dialogue based on international legal norms and principles, especially within the framework of states’ sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

In the meantime, Bayramov attended the opening ceremony of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the ministry reported on its official Twitter account.

"UN provides an important platform to help addressing the challenges in front of us," the ministry tweeted.

