Pelosi's statements hinder establishment of peace in South Caucasus-analysis

Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Nancy Pelosi's three-day visit to Armenia, which started on September 17, caused serious resonance, Member of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Vugar Iskenderov told Trend.

Pelosi made strong statements against Azerbaijan after meeting with the President of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan on September 18, calling Azerbaijan the 'culprit' of the September 12-14 events on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Nancy Pelosi's visit to Armenia and her statements with gross and biased distortion of the reality in the region create obstacles to sustainable peace and stability in the South Caucasus, encourage separatism, incite ethnic hatred, deepening contradictions.

He noted that certain forces fueled by the Armenians in the US have recently become active again. The reason for this is also related to the upcoming US elections.

"Nancy Pelosi's visit to Armenia is aimed at building the support of the Armenians during the pre-election period. Pelosi is thinking about how to keep her seat in Congress, and therefore wants to stand out by becoming a kind of 'godmother" for Armenians'," Iskenderov said.

According to him, the whole world watched as Pelosi, known mainly for her support of separatism, showed a similar position in connection with Taiwan.

“Recently, she openly demonstrated her support for separatism by visiting Taiwan. As a result, things almost came to a diplomatic crisis between the US and China. And now Pelosi has appeared in Armenia. And precisely after another military provocation by Armenia. There is no doubt that this trip will also lead to tension ", - Iskenderov said.

The deputy noted that her crocodile tears are a game designed for a primitive audience.

"Why did Pelosi, who cares so much about the 'security' and 'territorial integrity' of Armenia, keep silent for 30 years about the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia? Why has she never visited Azerbaijan in these years? In a word, her true intentions are obvious. However, everyone knows Azerbaijan's determination. Pelosi's unfounded statements, made in order to get the votes of the Armenians, will not be able to make us deviate from the path of truth," he said.

Member of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Jeyhun Mammadov said that Nancy Pelosi's visit to Armenia and her statements are evidence of open support for separatism.

"Recently, she openly demonstrated her support for separatism by visiting Taiwan. Another such visit, this time to Armenia, once again showed that she supports separatism and not the peaceful coexistence of peoples. Undoubtedly, Pelosi's main goal in this visit is to enlist the support of the Armenians. The 82-year-old Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US congress is not thinking about retirement, but about keeping her seat in Congress. It should be noted that she has always been pro-Armenian, and her statements during her visit to Armenia that go beyond all diplomatic boundaries once again testify to this," he informed.

"Nancy Pelosi, who poses as a supporter of truth and justice, has never visited Azerbaijan during the 30-year Armenian occupation, hasn't demonstrated support for Azerbaijan, has not condemned the atrocities of Armenians against Azerbaijanis. Why didn’t she issue a statement condemning the vandalism of Armenians who destroyed all settlements, infrastructure, graves, and religious and historical monuments in the territories they occupied?." Mammadov added.

He noted that Azerbaijan has been striving for a fair and peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict for all 30 years, but Armenia has always frustrated these attempts. As a result, Azerbaijan independently implemented four resolutions of the UN Security Council, freeing its lands from the Armenian occupation.

"It's well known that Armenians were the ones who committed the genocide of the Turkic peoples throughout history. To say that Armenia 'was subjected to genocide' is a false statement. Such statements seriously hinder peace and security in the region," Mammadov concluded.

