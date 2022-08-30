Azerbaijani deminer injured in mine blast in liberated Gubadli

30 August 2022 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

An Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency employee was injured in a mine blast in the liberated Gubadli District, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

Nacmaddin Huseynov (38), the agency's mine-detecting dog guide, suffered minor injuries as a result of an anti-personnel mine detonation on August 30. Dina, a Belgian Malinois dog involved in demining, has died, the report adds.

The incident is being investigated by the agency and additional information will be provided to the public about the results of the investigation.

Huseynov was taken to the Fuzuli district hospital after receiving first aid from ANAMA paramedics. His health is now stable and his life is not in danger, the agency said in a separate report.

ANAMA appealed to the citizens to be more careful in order to avoid such incidents.

Moreover, the Gubadli district prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the case, Azernews reports, citing the Prosecutor-General’s Office.

The Gubadli district prosecutor's office inspected the scene of the incident, appointed a forensic examination, and performed other procedural actions, the office said.

On August 30, at 1000 hours, an employee of the Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), Nacmaddin Huseynov, was injured after hitting an anti-personnel mine in the liberated Gubadli District, the office added.

Despite the fact that about 21 months have passed since the 44-day war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the latter's land mines continue to endanger human lives in the liberated lands.

Armenia spared no effort to plant land mines on Azerbaijani territory, not only during the 30 years of occupation but also just before days of leaving Azerbaijani lands as envisaged in the trilateral statement in order to cause human casualties.

Rarely a day goes by without news of civilians or military personnel being injured or killed as a result of mine explosions in Azerbaijan's liberated lands.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

